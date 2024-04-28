Kerala: NCERT textbooks yet to arrive in stores

KOCHI: Even as classes have commenced in the Kendriya Vidyalayas and several schools that follow the CBSE syllabus, the unavailability of the NCERT textbooks is causing hardships for the students.

Taking note of the issue, even the people’s representatives from the state had written to the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan. “The problem arose due to some confusion over whether there would be a change in syllabus for all classes in CBSE schools,” said the owner of a major bookstore in the city under the condition of anonymity.

There was a talk about the change in syllabus as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), he said. According to him, the fact that only Classes III and VI will see a change in the syllabus was notified very late. “Because of this confusion, the placing of orders with the printers for these textbooks faced delays. Now, we have only a few copies of the books on certain subjects in stock,” said a bookstore owner.