Kerala: Probe underway as fake news attributing Dubai floods to opposition leader circulates on social media

KOCHI: Police have started a probe after an unknown person circulated a fake statement that the recent flood in Dubai was a man-made disaster on social media platforms claiming that it was made by Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Kerala Police’s cyber wing has registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

The fake statement came to the notice of the police a week ago after it was circulated by an X account- @n311yu.

“The accused edited the news report about Satheesan’s statement made after the 2018 Kerala flood blaming the state government. The edited headline read that Satheesan made a statement that the recent Dubai flood was a man-made disaster. Several persons, including Congress supporters, reported the fake statement on the X platform,” a police officer said.