KPCC president alleges secret Pinarayi-Javadekar meet

KANNUR: UDF candidate in Kannur, K Sudhakaran, has asked CM Pinarayi Vijayan to reveal the details of his meeting with Prakash Javadekar. Sudhakaran alleged that Pinarayi was shamelessly supporting all these acts to save his daughter from central agencies. He raised the allegations while responding to reporters in Kannur in the EP-Javadekar meeting row.

Sudhakaran claimed that Pinarayi had held a secret meeting with Javadekar. “None of the media had any clue of the Pinarayi-Javadekar meeting. If it was a public function, Pinarayi should reveal the agenda of the meeting. This means that Pinarayi already had connections with Javadekar,” said Sudhakaran.

“We cannot blame EP. He admitted his meeting with Javadekar. So Pinarayi should admit the truth. Pinarayi is having a secret relationship with BJP to save his daughter and family from central agencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPM state committee member and Kannur Lok Sabha candidate, M V Jayarajan defended E P Jayarajan. “No comparison between the entry of Congress leaders into the BJP and the issue with EP is worthy. K Sudhakaran himself had said that he would go with the BJP. Congress is just trying to hide the fallouts from themselves,” he said.