KPPHA’s 3-day conference to begin on Monday

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The 58th state conference of the Kerala Private Primary Headmasters Association (KPPHA) will begin in the state capital on Monday. The three-day conference, which will conclude on Wednesday, will be attended by private primary school headmasters from across the state.
General convenor of the programme committee M A Ajikumar, after announcing the event, said that the local bodies are showing discrimination against aided schools by denying funds and facilities. He said the authorities should give better consideration for the students attending aided schools.
General secretary of KPPHA G Sunilkumar said that the government should take necessary steps to ensure the implementation of mid-day meal programme at schools. “In many instances, the headmasters had to pitch in the money for providing mid-day meals to the children. The government should take steps to avoid such delays in allotting funds for the schools,” he said.
Former chief secretary K Jayakumar will inaugurate the conference at a function to be held on Monday. Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the first conference on Tuesday which will be chaired by MLA V Joy. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar will inaugurate the educational cultural conference. MP Shashi Tharoor and Minister for Ports Kadannappalli Ramachandran also attended the function.