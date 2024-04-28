KPPHA’s 3-day conference to begin on Monday

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The 58th state conference of the Kerala Private Primary Headmasters Association (KPPHA) will begin in the state capital on Monday. The three-day conference, which will conclude on Wednesday, will be attended by private primary school headmasters from across the state.

General convenor of the programme committee M A Ajikumar, after announcing the event, said that the local bodies are showing discrimination against aided schools by denying funds and facilities. He said the authorities should give better consideration for the students attending aided schools.