LDF convenor row puts Kerala CPM in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shocked and embarrased by the controversy that erupted on the day of Lok Sabha election, the CPM leadership will take up the E P Jayarajan episode for discussion on Monday.

The LDF convener’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the presence of controversial middleman T G Nandakumar has left the party in a spot. The CPM state and central leaderships are unhappy with the sudden development on the polling day. Jayarajan admitting about his meeting with Javadekar too was ill-timed, feel the leaders.

An irked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Jayarajan for lack of vigil on the issue. At the party secretariat meeting on Monday, Jayarajan is expected to offer primary explanation on the controversy.

The party central leadership will take up the matter for discussion only after the state leadership reports the same to the central committee. The state leadership is likely to demand disciplinary action against Jayarajan. In such a scenario, the central leadership might decide to publicly reprimand the senior leader. The central committee might even ask him to step down from the post of LDF convenor.

However, it is to be seen how far the state CPM would go against Jayarajan.

Cashing in on the opportunity, the Congress has trained its guns on the CPM and the chief minister. Senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal alleged an ‘election deal’ in the whole issue involving Jayarajan. The Congress also alleged that Pinarayi was in the know about Jayarajan’s dealings.