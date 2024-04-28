LDF convenor row puts Kerala CPM in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shocked and embarrased by the controversy that erupted on the day of Lok Sabha election, the CPM leadership will take up the E P Jayarajan episode for discussion on Monday.
The LDF convener’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the presence of controversial middleman T G Nandakumar has left the party in a spot. The CPM state and central leaderships are unhappy with the sudden development on the polling day. Jayarajan admitting about his meeting with Javadekar too was ill-timed, feel the leaders.
An irked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Jayarajan for lack of vigil on the issue. At the party secretariat meeting on Monday, Jayarajan is expected to offer primary explanation on the controversy.
The party central leadership will take up the matter for discussion only after the state leadership reports the same to the central committee. The state leadership is likely to demand disciplinary action against Jayarajan. In such a scenario, the central leadership might decide to publicly reprimand the senior leader. The central committee might even ask him to step down from the post of LDF convenor.
However, it is to be seen how far the state CPM would go against Jayarajan.
Cashing in on the opportunity, the Congress has trained its guns on the CPM and the chief minister. Senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal alleged an ‘election deal’ in the whole issue involving Jayarajan. The Congress also alleged that Pinarayi was in the know about Jayarajan’s dealings.
Many senior leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the timing by Jayarajan in confirming about his meeting with the BJP leader. Party central committee member Thomas Isaac has stated that the issue will be discussed in the respective party forum.
“Jayarajan should not have gone to a place just because he got an invite from someone. I will express my opinion in the party forum,” Isaac said. Meanwhile, Minister K Radhakrishanan, another CC member, told the media that the controversy might not affect the LDF’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. Radhakrishnan further said Jayarajan would never join the BJP.
Pinarayi’s public remark on Jayarajan is seen by many in the party as a last warning to him. Now after Pinarayi’s statement, it is unlikely that other leaders in secretariat would support Jayarajan. Even though the CM had openly rejected Jayarajan, he did mention the latter’s contributions to the party.
“Decades long Jayarajan’s political life will ignite excitement in each communist. The allegation against EP is aimed at the CPM and the LDF”, he said. Meanwhile, sources close to Jayarajan said he was forced to respond on the day of election after he found out that a television channel had scheduled to air Nanadakumar’s statement confirming Jayarajan’s meeting with Javadekar.
It is not the meeting of Javadekar that irritated the party. It was his link with Nandakumar that has raised eyebrows. The party was aware of Jayarajan’s close links with Nandakumar for some time.