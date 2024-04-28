Sexual assault on minor girl: Kerala man gets 30 years in jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fast Track Special Court, Thiruvananthapuram, has sentenced a person to 30 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of `30,000 on him for assaulting a mentally ill mother and sexually abusing her nine-year-old daughter. Judge R Rekha ruled that if the culprit Raju, 56, from Attingal, fails to pay the fine amount, an additional eight months will be added to his imprisonment.

The incident happened in June 2020 when the girl, who was then studying in fifth standard, came home during vacation. On the day of the incident, the man barged into the house at 10am and assaulted the mother. At the time, the girl and her little brother who were inside came out hearing the noise. Raju sexually abused the girl after chasing away her brother. He threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the abuse.

Later in the evening, the culprit visited the house again and attempted to sexually abuse the girl again. But the mother and children threw stones and chased him away.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohanan and advocate Akhilesh R Y appeared for the prosecution.