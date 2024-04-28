‘Sustainable, scenic’: Kochi Water Metro carves niche & new paths

KOCHI: Kochi, famed for its historic port and nestled amid backwaters and the Arabian Sea, marked the first anniversary of its water metro on April 25.

Kochi Water Metro, the first of its kind in India, offers an eco-friendly transportation option through pristine backwaters, providing a serene escape from the city’s noise, heat and traffic. In its first year, the water metro served 19,84,293 passengers, averaging over 6,000 daily users.

Until the 20th century, 90% of the area’s residents used small boats to access the mainland. The construction of roads and bridges over time prompted a major shift to road-based transportation, now used by over 97% of the population. This has led to significant traffic congestion and increased air pollution. In response, the government initiated the water metro project to revitalise water-based transport and attract both commuters and tourists.

The project, implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), was conceived in 2015. It aims to connect 10 islands via 15 routes spanning 78km, using a fleet of 78 fast, electrically propelled hybrid ferries serving 38 jetties.

“This innovative project not only eases urban congestion but also offers a sustainable and scenic travel alternative, reflecting Kochi’s commitment to eco-friendly development,” said Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML).

“To date, construction of 10 terminals has been completed and they are operational. Work on another 15 terminals, including those at Mattancherry,

Paliyamthuruth, Willingdon Island, Kadamakkudy, and Kumbalam is under way, and the tender process for the remaining terminals is ongoing,” said Sajan John, chief general manager of Kochi Water Metro Ltd. Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which secured the contract to build 23 100-seater hybrid boats, has delivered 14, with the remaining expected by August or September. Recently, the water metro launched its service on the popular High Court-Fort Kochi route, enhancing access to one of the city’s tourist hotspots.

Route-wise fare

Vyttila-Kakkanad: Rs 30

High Court Jn-Fort Kochi: Rs 40

High Court Jn-Vypeen: Rs 20

High Court Jn-South Chittoor: Rs 40

High Court Jn-Mulavukad North: Rs 30

High Court Jn-Bolgatty: Rs 20

Bolgatty-Mulavukad North: Rs 30

Bolgatty-South Chittoor: Rs 40

Mulavukadu North-South Chittoor: Rs 20

South Chittoor-Cheranalloor: Rs 30

South Chittoor-Eloor: Rs 30

Eloor-Cheranalloor: Rs 20

Removing A ‘Mile’stone Around Its Neck

Both Kochi Water Metro and Kochi Rail Metro are keen on ensuring last- and first-mile connectivity. To achieve this, the integration of various modes of transportation is being explored. Kochi Metro also provides feeder bus, auto and MYBYK options for commuters to meet its goals. The water metro has taken into primary consideration its integration with other modes of transport, thereby setting up its terminals in areas where bus stands/stations, metro (rail) stations, feeder networks, and other public transport modes are available. A total of 15 feeder e-buses are envisaged to augment first- and last-mile connectivity from metro stations and another 20 e-buses from water metro terminals. At present, a fleet of 50 e-autos operate feeder trips from metro stations, while another 25 will shortly commence service.