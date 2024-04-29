Despite funds, elderly not given wheelchairs during polls in Kerala, says booth level officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of booth level officers (BLO) has come out against Election Commission officials for their failure to ensure “minimum basic” facilities listed by the commission during the Lok Sabha polls.

BLOs allege that wheelchairs were not made available for elderly voters despite the allocation of funds for the same in all polling booths, which forced them to lift the voters in chairs.

At the four polling booths in Jawahar Nagar LP School, Thiruvananthapuram, long queues were formed as early as 7am. The school is one of the VVIP polling booths as several prominent personalities from all walks of lives cast their votes there. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, BJP veteran O Rajagopal, Trivandrum Latin Archdiocese former archbishop M Soosa Pakiam, his successor Thomas J Netto, serving and retired bureaucrats, and a few film stars usually hog the limelight on the poll day.

This time, a sizeable number of the elderly belonging to both sexes had a harrowing time when they came to vote. S Syedali, who has been working as a BLO in the Jawahar Nagar LP School for the past two decades, told TNIE that this Lok Sabha election was the toughest to serve.