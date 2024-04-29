Down to ‘the pits’, tribal villagers flay pvt firm in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every day, we put our lives at stake for a pail of water. We face constant threats of close encounters with wild elephants and bison,” says Girija K, a 58-year-old of the Vittikavu settlement in Idinjar, Peringamala.

Accessing water has become a challenge for inhabitants of the various tribal settlements in the area. With traditional water sources drying up, the villagers have no other choice but to venture deep into the forest in search of water pits.

“The pits also are now drying up. We source this water using hoses. But the area is frequented by wild elephants which often destroy the hoses. I trek through the forest twice a day to ensure the hoses are in place,” says Girija, who is among the hundreds of inhabitants of her settlement.

Located 37km from the state capital, Idinjar used to be blessed with streams, natural springs and water sources that never dried up even during summers. Many residents believe the water crisis was brought on by unregulated groundwater extraction by a packaged drinking water company based near Palode.

“The private company, which has been in operation for 10 years, is to blame for the depletion of our water resources. There are not many wells in our settlement but we never faced any water shortage in the past,” says 55-year-old Ramani S, a local resident.

“After 6pm, the forest is not a safe place. Wild elephants roam around destroying our crops. We have suffered heavy losses yet forest authorities never check on us. They show up only when forest resources are destroyed.”

Every house in the settlement has a pipe connection, provided by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “But the water supply project is yet to be commissioned,” says Gandhi K, a 53-year-old rubber farmer from Vittikavu settlement.