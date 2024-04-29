Kerala: 30-year plea for voting facilities continues to fall on deaf ears

KOLLAM: For over 30 years, residents of Kidapram ward, nestled on an island within Munroe Island panchayat, have been enduring an arduous 10km journey by boat to vote in elections.

Despite persistent appeals since 1992, both the state government and the district administration have turned a deaf ear to their requests for local voting arrangements. On election day, villagers undertake the taxing journey from Kidapram to Perungalam via boat to exercise their democratic right. Many opt out due to the strain.

Despite criticism, local voters have been relying on boats arranged by political parties to avoid up to Rs 8,500 in transportation costs alone. Kidapram, which falls within the Mavelikkara constituency, has over 1,000 families and around 880 eligible voters. Of this, only 470 voters turned up for the recently concluded general election in the state. Besides the logistical challenge, health concerns also impacted participation.

“During elections, we are left to arrange our own boats or depend on party assistance. Even with transport in place, many elderly residents refuse to undertake the journey. After the difficult boat trip, we have to travel further to make it to polling stations, compounding our difficulty. The government should ensure that all citizens can exercise their franchise without facing obstacles at every turn,” said S Anil, ward member of Kidapram North.

Before 1992, a footbridge connected Kidapram to Perungalam. However, its destruction in the floods that year left villagers solely reliant on boats.

“Forget voting in elections, the lack of transportation facilities affects our livelihoods and daily activities. The delay becomes agonising especially when we move the seriously ill to hospitals. For a decade, we have been demanding adequate infrastructure for our ward, even petitioning the CM during the ‘Nava Kerala Sadas.’ Regrettably, little progress has been achieved,” laments Suseela, a ward member of Kidapram South.