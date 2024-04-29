Kerala: Bid to destroy me and my party says EP Jayarajan

KANNUR: Under a cloud after revelations of his meeting with BJP’s Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar, senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan on Sunday sought to clear the air, putting all the blame on the BJP and the media for hatching a conspiracy against him and his party.

“An attempt is being made to destroy me and the CPM. The BJP is orchestrating a conspiracy. And the media here joined them without bothering to check the facts,” he told a press meet in Kannur.

“Now news channels are telling me that CPM is going to expel me. Did any of them check with my party leadership on this? Media is fabricating stories against me. They even reported that I’m leaving CPM to join BJP. How dare they do so?” he asked.

“Congress state chief K Sudhakaran and senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran connived with the anti-left media to publish his meeting with Javadekar just before the election. They had made similar attempts earlier also, but failed in their attempts,” he said.

The LDF convenor said he will heed the advice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM’s name was unnecessarily dragged into the issue, he said.