Kerala government issues new norms for Classes 10, 12 grace marks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has brought out detailed guidelines for award of grace marks, ranging from three to 100 in the 2024 SSLC and higher secondary exams, for students who excel in various extra curricular activities.

No additional index marks (bonus marks) will be given during Class 11 admission to students who were already given grace marks in the SSLC exam, the order issued by the General Education Department has stated.

Students who get ‘A’ grade in events such as State School Arts Festival; Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Work Experience, and IT competitions; State-level science seminars; C V Raman essay contest; Sreenivasa Ramanujan memorial paper presentation, and so on will get 20 marks. Those who get B grade will get 15 marks, and C grade 10 marks. In events with first, second and third positions, students will be awarded 20, 17, and 14 marks, respectively.

For the Special School Arts Festival, ‘A’ grade winners will receive 25 marks, while B and C grade winners will be awarded 20 marks and 15 marks, respectively. While Junior Red Cross volunteers will get 10 marks, 20 marks will be awarded for members of the Student Police Cadet project.

Winners of A, B and C grades in the state children’s science congress will be awarded 20,15 and 10 marks respectively. For participants of the National Children’s Science Congress, 25 marks will be awarded.

Higher secondary students enrolled in Scouts and Guides will get 25 marks for over 80 per cent attendance, 40 marks for Rajya Puraskar/Chief Minister’s shield, and 50 for Rashtrapati award winners. For high school students, the same categories will get 18, 20 and 25 marks respectively.

For the National Service Scheme (NSS), volunteers who take part in Republic Day camp will be awarded 40 marks. Those who have NSS certificates will be given 20 marks. For National Cadet Corps (NCC), the grace marks range from 40 to 20.