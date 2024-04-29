Kerala: Sajini pins hope on death to resurrect her life and survive

PATHANAMTHITTA: Death can evoke a myriad of emotions. Amid the loss and longing, grief and gratitude, it is a subject that has consumed humankind – literally and figuratively. And, treating the dead with respect is a ‘duty’ that we lay special emphasis on.

In the ‘industry of death’, which is typically managed by men, Sajini is an exception. For the 36-year-old from Maroor, near Konni, it is a matter of life and death. Sajini’s life was turned upside down in 2022 when a petty feud among members of a WhatsApp group left her husband dead. Ranajith was seriously injured in an altercation that broke out during a meeting called to reach a truce.

A call from the hospital the very next day informed Sajini that her husband had passed away. “A doctor informed me that it was a murder as there were several wounds to his neck and shoulder,” she recounts.

A homemaker, Sajini struggled to come to terms with the reality. “I knocked on many doors seeking justice and even staged a protest with my two children in front of the secretariat. But there has been no action, because of the political nature of the crime,” she says.