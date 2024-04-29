Kerala: Sunil Kanugolu kicks off his next mission - 2026 assembly election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On April 26, as the general election in Kerala was being wound up, ace poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu kicked off his next mission — the 2026 assembly election. A low-key meeting was held at Indira Bhavan, on the directive of Deepa Dasmunshi, the All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state.

In fact, the two-hour, closed-door meeting Kanugolu had with members of the war room was kept so discreet that even Congress state president in-charge M M Hassan and his deputies, who were also at the venue, were not in the know.

Kanugolu, who prefers to remain low key, arrived in the capital city hours before polling ended to get to grips with organisational lapses that had been highlighted in the run-up to the election. The political strategies of Kanugolu, who is known in Congress circles as a ‘war-room general’, are believed to have guided the party to victories in the Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections.

It was Kanugolu who set up the war room at Indira Bhavan on February 10. A top Congress leader said that if not for the war room, the Congress would have limited its target to just 10 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

The recent campaign would have provided Kanugolu’s Bengaluru-based Mindshare Analytics team a clear picture of the ground realities in each of the 140 assembly constituencies. Another senior party leader said Kanugolu was entrusted by Deepa to ensure that groundwork for 2026 begins as early as possible.