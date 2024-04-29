Kerala: UDF, LDF keep fingers crossed amid high turnout in Twenty20 stronghold

KOCHI: The Twenty20 influence on the electoral battle for the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat — a UDF citadel — had already grabbed attention. Now, a dip in the turnout in six assembly segments and the high polling in Kunnathunadu, where the Kitex-backed outfit has a strong presence, has left both UDF and LDF concerned.

According to the Election Commission’s latest figures, Chalakudy registered a polling of 71.84%, around 9 percentage points lower than the 2019 figure of 80.4%. Interestingly, Kunnathunad registered the highest turnout, at 78.11%. The votes polled by Twenty20, which is trying its luck for the first time in the parliamentary polls, is now a huge point of discussion in the constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Twenty20 received 42,701 votes (27.56%) in Kunnathunad, which led to the defeat of the Congress candidate.

As of now, Twenty20 controls four local bodies, Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunad and Aikaranad, all under the Kunnathunad assembly segment. It also won for the first time two divisions -- Kolenchery and Vengola -- of Ernakulam district panchayat.

While the UDF camp remains confident of victory, LDF is counting on the votes Twenty20 gains from UDF pockets. Twenty20 Chalakudy candidate Charly Paul expressed confidence of victory, pointing out that people’s anger against the shutdown of the food security market run by Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam has reflected in the increase in polling in Kunnathunad.