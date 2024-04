THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The punishing heat, which is keeping Kerala on its toes, is likely to continue for the rest of the week. Two persons died of sunstroke in Palakkad and Kannur over the past two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam on Monday based on the persistent high temperature in these districts.

While Palakkad — where heatwave conditions prevail — remained the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature hovering above 41°Celsius, mercury levels are expected to cross 40°Celsius in Thrissur and Kollam.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur will be 38°Celsius, and 37°Celsius in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts till May 2. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the temperature can reach up to 36°Celsius. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in these districts are 3-5°Celsius higher than normal.

Meanwhile, the sweltering heat is taking a toll on people as a 90-year-old woman died due to heatstroke in Palakkad on Saturday. Paramedu Nallambarikkal Lakshmi, a resident of Elappully, was found lying unconscious in the Aliyar canal on Saturday evening with sunburn marks on her body. The postmortem examination on Sunday confirmed heatstroke as the cause of death.

In another incident, U M Vishwanathan, a 53-year-old resident of Pandakkal in Mahe, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kannur after suffering sunstroke, died on Sunday morning. Vishwanathan reportedly suffered sunstroke while digging a well in a field at Nedubram.

On Sunday, Kottayam reported a record-breaking maximum temperature of 38.5°Celsius, the highest ever in April for the district. Similarly, Alappuzha matched its highest maximum temperature for April since 1987, hitting 38°Celsius, the Met department said.

“The exacerbation of heatwave and heatstroke conditions can be attributed to the combined effects of anthropogenic global warming and heightened urbanisation,” said Dr S Abhilash, director, the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat.