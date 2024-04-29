Two security staff of Vellanikkara Service Co-op Bank found dead in Thrissur

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, two security staff of Vellanikkara Service Cooperative Bank were found dead in the branch office inside Kerala Agriculture University campus in Thrissur on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Antony and Aravindakshan, both natives of Vellanikkara. Antony was found dead in the office with bruises and wounds all over the body. Meanwhile, Aravindhakshan was found dead in a drainage canal outside the office building.

It was one of the bank's cleaning staff who noticed Antony lying motionless in the office around morning. Later, the manager and another staff member reached the office, and informed the police.

The police arrived at the scene around 8 am and have launched an investigation into their deaths.

They suspect that Arvindakshan took his own life after killing Antony, as indicated by the injuries on the latter's body. "However, the cause of death and further details could only be revealed after an elaborate probe and post-mortem," said an official.