Accused in Kerala veterinary student suicide case seeks bail

KOCHI: Arun alias Arun Keloth, the fourth accused in the death of J S Siddharthan, a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, moved the Kerala High Court seeking bail.

In his plea, Arun, a final-year student and chairman of the college union, said since he was a prominent figure among students, he was falsely implicated.

Terming the prosecution’s charges against him false, Arun submitted that he had not done anything to lead Siddharthan to end his life. He said he was busy making arrangements for the college’s sports meet held on February 16 and 17.