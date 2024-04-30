'CPM fully influenced by BJP,' alleges KPCC president Sudhakaran

KANNUR: The CPM state secretariat has provided full protection to LDF convener E P Jayarajan because CPM is fully influenced by BJP, Congress state president K Sudhakaran has alleged. In a statement issued on Monday, Sudhakaran also claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scared to take action against EP as he fears its consequences.

“The chief minister is convinced that if disciplinary action is taken against EP, he too will suffer.That’s why the party secretary said that EP, who had a secret meeting with the Sangh Parivar leadership, was innocent and honest. Those who said if Siva goes with a sinner, Siva too will become a sinner have now swallowed it. CPM is led by cowardly fools who believe that not only Siva but the entire Kailash is free from sin if the sinner is a person who knows inner party secrets,” Sudhakaran said. He alleged that today’s CPM is tomorrow’s BJP and that the two parties are making secret deals to avoid legal actions against them.