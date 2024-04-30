End of an era: Kochi's 130-year old iron bridge to make way for modern replacement

KOCHI: The 130-year-old iron bridge in Tripunithura is set to fade into history as the process of setting up a new, wider structure over Padinjare Puzha has commenced. “The process of acquiring 60 cents of land needed to construct a new bridge has started. The notification will be issued in two or three days,” said a senior PWD (bridges) official.
“Currently, the marking of boundaries is going on. Construction of the `30-crore bridge will start once land acquisition gets completed and the technical sanction is issued.”
The new bridge will be 5.5m-high, and will allow passage of boats beneath it. “The KMRL has plans to operate boat service through the section,” the official added.
A committee has been formed for a social impact study, which will begin in about 15 days. “Once the report is submitted, we will start demolishing the old bridge. The whole process is expected to take six months,” the official said.
There were demands from several quarters to preserve the bridge constructed in 1890.
However, a PWD study found it could not be restored, and needed to be pulled down.
“The foundation of the existing bride has subsided. The steel girder and central pier have got corroded. The footpath is in a dilapidated state; a portion of it collapsed recently. The bridge is in precarious condition, and not suitable for heavy vehicles,” the official added.
Built by the British, the bridge was one of the earliest iron bridges in the country. It connected Kottakkakom, the stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin royal family, with the rest of the kingdom.
Subsequently, the structure served as a link between Tripunithura and the southwestern areas of Kakkanad. Understandably, residents of areas near the bridge have been frustrated with the slow progress of work.
Notably, Roy Thekkan and K S Sankaranarayanan of the Mukkotil Temple Road Residents Association had sought the High Court’s intervention to expedite the new bridge’s construction.
“The iron bridge offered an easy route to Tripunithura town area. It has been closed for traffic for the past five years. Only two-wheelers are allowed to pass through it. We demand that the work on the new bridge be completed at the earliest,” said Sankarannarayanan.
The court had directed the state government to immediately release Rs 50 lakh for land acquisition.
Social impact study
A committee has been formed for a social impact study
The study will begin in about 15 days
The demolition of the old bridge will begin as soon as the report is submitted. The process will take 6 months.