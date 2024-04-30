End of an era: Kochi's 130-year old iron bridge to make way for modern replacement

KOCHI: The 130-year-old iron bridge in Tripunithura is set to fade into history as the process of setting up a new, wider structure over Padinjare Puzha has commenced. “The process of acquiring 60 cents of land needed to construct a new bridge has started. The notification will be issued in two or three days,” said a senior PWD (bridges) official.

“Currently, the marking of boundaries is going on. Construction of the `30-crore bridge will start once land acquisition gets completed and the technical sanction is issued.”

The new bridge will be 5.5m-high, and will allow passage of boats beneath it. “The KMRL has plans to operate boat service through the section,” the official added.

A committee has been formed for a social impact study, which will begin in about 15 days. “Once the report is submitted, we will start demolishing the old bridge. The whole process is expected to take six months,” the official said.

There were demands from several quarters to preserve the bridge constructed in 1890.

However, a PWD study found it could not be restored, and needed to be pulled down.