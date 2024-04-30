Engineering students craft sand art spectacle for 'Daksha Yanthra' fest at Varkala beach

THIRUVANNATHAPURAM: Students of College of Engineering, Attingal, came together on Sunday to create a stunning sand art installation at Varkala beach, captivating passersby and garnering attention for their upcoming annual college fest, ‘Daksha Yanthra’.

Against the picturesque beach, students crafted designs in the sand symbolising the essence of ‘Daksha Yantra’ and its motto ‘when folklore meets future’.

“It is heartening to see our students taking the lead in promoting our college fest in such a unique and engaging manner,” said college principal Vrinda V Nair. Actor and singer Sreenath Bhasi will perform at ‘Daksha Yanthra’ festival, known for its diverse array of events ranging from technical competitions to cultural performances.

‘Daksha Yanthra,’ a three-day techno-cultural fest starting on May 3, promises to be a celebration of talent, innovation, and creativity. It will feature a variety of activities, including a project expo, hackathon, coding challenges, product design showcases, a fashion display, spot dubbing, alongside numerous other technical contests and cultural presentations. College of Engineering Attingal was established in 2004 under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).