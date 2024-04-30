'Fulva': The sweet taste of Kozhikode's heritage goes international

KOZHIKODE: In a truly sweet success story, four youngsters of Feroke in Kozhikode have turned their love for a local delicacy – the classic Kozhikodan halwa – into a booming business.

Having grown up in a cultural setting where the halwa is an integral part of the local heritage, Shabas Ahamed N C, Sanu Muhammed C, Irfan Safar S, and Thesreef Ali P K recently launched a ‘Fulva’, a brand dedicated to showcasing the diverse and rich flavours of their beloved confectionery.

With the aim of popularising naadan halwa varieties on a global scale, these fresh graduates, all in their early 20s, set up Calicut Cousins Private Limited as a launchpad for Fulva.

“Halwa has, of course, been popular worldwide. Whenever we travel outside Kerala, we get a lot of questions about Kozhikodan halwa,” says Sanu Muhammed. “There is a lot of curiosity around the halwa.”

However, a market study by the group revealed the lack of proper branding for the Kozhikodan halwa. That realisation led to the concept of Fulva. Today, the brand partners with local artisans who make over 24 varieties of halwa.

“We are working to give traditional food items from our state the branding they deserve, much like chocolates in the global market,” Sanu adds.

Despite challenges, such as convincing manufacturers entrenched in decades-old practices to adopt new sales strategies, Fulva has seen remarkable success. Launched just eight months ago, the brand has expanded its reach across India and to eight other countries, with an online store that offers customisable boxes for personal and corporate gifting.