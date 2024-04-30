Kerala Bevco cheers small spike as 'Jawan' delivers double-kick

KOCHI: The sale of alcoholic beverages in the state registered a nominal 3% year-on-year growth in the last fiscal year, with the total contribution to the exchequer registering a growth of 2.6%.

According to data from the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco), total revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages for fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 stood at Rs 19,088.68 crore, compared with Rs 18,510.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

The contribution to the government through taxes and other levies was Rs 16,609.83 crore in the last fiscal, compared with Rs 16,189.55 crore in the previous one.

Bevco managing director Yogesh Gupta told TNIE that the growth was commendable, given the base effect, as sales had increased by 27% in FY23.

Kerala is predominantly a market for brown spirits, with a strong preference for beer, brandy, and rum. According to Bevco data for FY23, 90% of the revenue of Rs 18,510.98 crore came from Indian-made foreign liquor, while beer and wine together account for 8.9% of the market.

Foreign-made liquor sales amounted to Rs 150.64 crore, while foreign wine sales notched up Rs 4.25 crore.

Gupta noted that Bevco had more than doubled the sales of its popular ‘Jawan’ rum in the last fiscal, as the affordable brand cemented the trust of customers.