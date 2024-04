‘PJ’ supporters target EP on social media

One post by ‘Porali Shaji’ reads, “Even if a tree bears gold, it must be cut down if it leans on to the house. The issue isn’t solely about the acceptance of BJP’s invitation; even the meeting itself should have been avoided. The gravest mistake lies in the decision to confirm the meeting on election day. Even while maintaining respect for the comrade we must say you have caused ample headaches for the party. We must not forget this!”

The rift between P Jayarajan and EP has made headlines in the past also. In 2023, P Jayarajan raised allegations within the CPM state committee regarding EP’s financial dealings related to his ayurvedic resort.

In response, EP addressed the party state committee, attributing the accusations to “a member” aimed at tarnishing his four-decade-long political career.

There is a feeling among the supporters of P Jayarajan, who was the party’s Kannur district secretary, that the leader was sidelined because he didn’t toe the line of those with business interests in the CPM.