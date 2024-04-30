Kerala: Displaced tribal families await land allocation amid rising wildlife conflicts

The 523 acres that have been identified are part of a teak plantation, and even if the land is allocated, the beneficiaries will not be able to cultivate the land as the department has placed restrictions on the felling of trees.

Moreover, there are limitations to irrigating the hilly terrain.

“We were forced to leave the forest as wild animals were destroying crops. Wild elephants and gaurs are roaming the farmlands and many people have died in wild animal attacks in the recent years,” said Suresh, who shifted from Variyam colony.

“After reaching Panthapra, we are surviving on 30kg of rice distributed through ration shops. We live in thatched huts and there is no basic amenity, including electricity. Though a pipeline was laid recently water is distributed only once every two days. The district administration has built a few toilets which is the only luxury we have.”

Muthu Sivan, of Uriyampetty, his colony was located 16km from Kuttampuzha and it takes four hours for a jeep to reach the settlement, having to traverse rugged terrain. “Shifting a sick person to hospital is the most challenging task. We have to pay Rs 4,500 to hire a jeep to reach the colony. It is impossible to travel during night hours due to the presence of wild animals. If the jeep breaks down midway, we will be trapped in the midst of the forest with no mobile connectivity,” he highlighted.

Kuttampuzha panchayat vice president Mary Kuriakose said the local body has been fighting for the allocation of land for displaced tribal families. “Their children have been moved to hostels in Pinavoorkudi, Neriamangalam, Idukki and Ettumanoor. Some of them are as young as five years of age. If these families are allocated land at Panthapra, the children will be able to live with their parents and attend schools in Kuttampuzha,” she said.

Notably, 57 of the 67 houses allocated for families assigned land at Panthapra have not been completed as cooperative societies that were carrying out the construction, under the Gothra Jeevika scheme, abandoned the work during the pandemic. Ten families paid for the work from their own pockets and have shifted to the new houses.