Kerala duo gives man fake diamonds, leaves with gold jewellery

KOCHI: The police have launched a search for two persons who duped an Ernakulam native and his family by exchanged fake diamonds for gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh.

The Ernakulam Central police, who registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s daughter, said the duo, Suhail and Shahid Ameen, posed as business partners of a well-known jewellery retail firm and cheated the family.

The complainant said the family had given advertisements on various media platforms about selling a property in Kaloor, Kochi. On April 17, Suhail and Shahid approached her father claiming to be business partners of a Kozhikode-based jewellery retail firm, she said, alleging that the duo met the family on the pretext of purchasing land, won their trust and then brought up the ‘opportunity’ to invest in diamonds. The police said the complainant, who is into interior designing, was first offered a contract to plan the interior of the jewellery chain’s under-construction shop in Dubai.