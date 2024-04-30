Kerala Latin Catholic Association furious after one more fisher dies at Muthalapozhi

KOCHI: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has come out strongly against the authorities concerned for not taking steps to ensure the safety of the fishermen venturing out to the sea from the Muthalapozhi harbour.

The outrage comes after one more fisherman, John of Pudukurichi, died after his fishing boat overturned near the harbour. He is the 76th person to die at Muthalapozhi.

Quoting a study by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) for the state government, the KLCA said construction of gyrone embankments at the harbour was found to be the cause of coastal erosion in all four villages in the Anchuthengu region. Similarly, it was found there has been a gradual rise in land area due to deposition of sediment from the sea in the area between Perumathura and Muthalapozhi, the association said.