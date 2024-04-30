Kerala Latin Catholic Association furious after one more fisher dies at Muthalapozhi

KOCHI: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has come out strongly against the authorities concerned for not taking steps to ensure the safety of the fishermen venturing out to the sea from the Muthalapozhi harbour.
The outrage comes after one more fisherman, John of Pudukurichi, died after his fishing boat overturned near the harbour. He is the 76th person to die at Muthalapozhi.
Quoting a study by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) for the state government, the KLCA said construction of gyrone embankments at the harbour was found to be the cause of coastal erosion in all four villages in the Anchuthengu region. Similarly, it was found there has been a gradual rise in land area due to deposition of sediment from the sea in the area between Perumathura and Muthalapozhi, the association said.
The KLCA alleged that man-made harbours made using gyrones like at like Muthalapozhi require constant maintenance with periodic dredging. “These works have not been carried out regularly as promised,” it said.
“The last time such an accident led to death, the Church had come out in protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities in implementing the promised measures. However, the Church authorities were booked. Later, in the discussions that took place after the agitation, the state government announced measures to make Muthalapozhi safe. None of the assurances was fulfilled. There has also been no compensation,” the KLCA said.
“Had the promises been delivered, the latest accident would not have occurred. Those responsible for not completing the process should take responsibility for the death,” the KLCA said.