Kerala LS polls: Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal voter turnout figures revised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has revised the voter turnout in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal parliamentary constituencies in the district to 66.47% and 69.48%, respectively.

Of the 14.30 lakh voters in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, 9.50 lakh, including 4.67 lakh men, 4.83 lakh women and 29 people from the third gender, cast their votes. Of the 13.96 lakh voters in Attingal, 9.70 lakh -- 4.49 lakh men, 5.21 lakh women and 13 people from the third gender -- exercised their rights. In Thiruvananthapuram, 5,509 voters who are aged 85 years and above chose to use the ‘vote from home’ facility. Of these, 5,064 cast their votes from home. In the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category, 1,313 people voted from home. Another 1,629 voters under the essential services category cast their votes at the Voter Facilitation Centres (VFCs).

In Attingal constituency, 6,891 senior citizens (85 years and above) and 3,244 PWDs exercised their franchise from home. Of the 2,426 electors who applied under the essential services category, 1,748 cast their votes at the VFCs.