Kerala: Nation award winning English teacher's vocabulary guide unveiled by IG P Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning English teacher Jose D Sujeev’s book Let’s Build Vocabulary, which is a resource for English learners, was released by IG P Vijayan at a function held at Press Club on Monday.

Jose Sujeev recently retired as English teacher from Pattom Government Model Girls HSS.

The book is designed to enhance English language skills with 500 carefully selected words, complete with meanings, example sentences, synonyms and antonyms, and even the Malayalam meaning.

What sets the book apart is its comprehensive approach to language learning. Each word is accompanied by bonus points, fun facts, and a thought for the day, making the learning experience both enriching and enjoyable.