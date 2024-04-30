Kerala: Nation award winning English teacher's vocabulary guide unveiled by IG P Vijayan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning English teacher Jose D Sujeev’s book Let’s Build Vocabulary, which is a resource for English learners, was released by IG P Vijayan at a function held at Press Club on Monday.
Jose Sujeev recently retired as English teacher from Pattom Government Model Girls HSS.
The book is designed to enhance English language skills with 500 carefully selected words, complete with meanings, example sentences, synonyms and antonyms, and even the Malayalam meaning.
What sets the book apart is its comprehensive approach to language learning. Each word is accompanied by bonus points, fun facts, and a thought for the day, making the learning experience both enriching and enjoyable.
Jose Sujeev had initiated Let’s Build Vocabulary programme to help students improve their proficiency in English language while he was in service.
By explaining the use of words in interesting and simple terms, it grabbed the attention of both students and teachers, and became hugely popular.
The foreword is penned by K Jayakumar IAS, former chief secretary and director, IMG Kerala, while the preface is by K T Dinesh, former research officer (English), SCERT, Kerala.
Jayakumar, civil service winner Fabi Rasheed, author A Khyrunnisa, journalist Renji Kuriakose, higher secondary teacher of English Reshmi Reghunath and retired principal of Government College of Teacher Education K Jacob Mathew attended the function.