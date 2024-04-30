Kerala: Parties back to old ways, poll materials litter roads

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been three days since the general elections are over, but the political parties and the candidates are yet to remove the hoardings, posters and flyers they put up across Thiruvananthapuram during the campaign period.

Fearing the political parties, the civic authorities have not initiated any steps to remove even hoardings that have been disrupting the movement of the pedestrians and obstructing the vision of motorists.

“Unfortunately, we have a failed system that doesn’t care about such violations,” said S Reghu, president, the Confederation of Residents Association (CONFRA). “There are rules and regulations, but the authorities do not seem keen on enforcing them. The mess also reflects how irresponsible the political parties are.” Despite directives, the corporation is also accused of not collecting and clearing the illegal hoardings and posters that were removed by Election Commission squads during the campaign period. “We haven’t received any such direction. The revenue authorities are handling the removal of waste accumulated during the drives,” said an official of the corporation’s health wing.