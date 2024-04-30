Kerala Police boost cybersecurity, adopts VPN for sensitive data transfer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have started transferring sensitive data through Virtual Private Network (VPN) in a bid to enhance safety after several unsuccessful attempts were made by hackers abroad to intrude into the systems.

The data pertaining to CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems) and popular police apps such as Pol-App and miCoPS are now being fully transferred through the VPN, while efforts are on to stream the CCTV visuals from all the police stations via the network.

A senior police official said the work to enable data-sharing from CCTVs in police stations via VPN is on and is expected to be completed within November. “The visuals from CCTVs in police stations are very sensitive and it could jeopardise the security of the state if the footage is accessed by undesirable elements by hacking into the open web platform. Hence, we have decided to transfer the data via VPN so that it will remain secure,” the official said.