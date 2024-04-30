Kerala: SSLC exam results on May 8, HSE, VHSE Plus Two exam results on May 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the SSLC (Class 10) exam and the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Plus Two exams will be accounced on May 8 and 9 respectively.

Last year, the SSLC exam results were announced on May 19 and Plus Two exam results on May 25.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the declaration of the results of SSLC and Plus Two exams before May 10 was owing to the accurate planning and execution by the department.

A total of 4.27 lakh students took the SSLC exam this year. The number of students who attended the Plus Two exams (HSE and VHSE) was 4 70 lakh.