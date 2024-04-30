Kerala: Woman and daughter found dead inside house in Kannur

KANNUR: A mother and daughter were found dead in their house near Athazhakkunnu, Kannur. The deceased have been identified as Sunanda V Shenai, 78, and her daughter Deepa, 44.

Both were found dead inside the house on Monday morning. The bodies are suspected to be three days old.

The preliminary conclusion is that the death of both of them was due to ingestion of poison.

“Both Sunanda and Deepa were seen by neighbours on April 26, the polling day. The front door of the house and widows remained open. The bodies were found when the neighbours inspected the house following the stench,” ward councillor Kookkiri Rajesh told TNIE.