Kerala’s first ‘official’ heatwave scorches Palakkad

KOCHI/PALAKKAD: With daytime temperature consistently soaring above 41 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed heatwave conditions – for the first time in Kerala’s history – in Palakkad district on Monday.

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for Palakkad, and ‘yellow’ alert for Thrissur and Kollam districts, where the mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius.

The Palakkad district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions, except medical colleges, till May 2. District Collector S Chitra said the order will be applicable to summer vacation camps, sports training centres, tuition classes and anganwadis as well.

The collector also directed the district medical officer to ensure adequate fans in the wards of pregnant women, children and those requiring special care in the district and taluk hospitals.

The social justice department should deploy ASHA workers to create awareness about providing assistance to people who need special care, she said.

Even though the daytime temperature is below 42 degrees Celsius, the high level of humidity creates a feeling of 44 degrees Celsius, the collector noted. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) urged people to avoid outdoor work between 11am and 3pm. It cautioned that sunstroke could even lead to death. Notably, hospitals in the state have been recording a surge in people seeking medical care for health issues triggered by the heat.

Taking note of the situation, Health Minister Veena George has ordered closure of anganwadis for a week. During the period, the supplementary nutrition provided to the children attending anganwadis will be delivered at home.