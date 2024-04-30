Kerala’s first ‘official’ heatwave scorches Palakkad

KOCHI/PALAKKAD: With daytime temperature consistently soaring above 41 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed heatwave conditions – for the first time in Kerala’s history – in Palakkad district on Monday.
The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for Palakkad, and ‘yellow’ alert for Thrissur and Kollam districts, where the mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius.
The Palakkad district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions, except medical colleges, till May 2. District Collector S Chitra said the order will be applicable to summer vacation camps, sports training centres, tuition classes and anganwadis as well.
The collector also directed the district medical officer to ensure adequate fans in the wards of pregnant women, children and those requiring special care in the district and taluk hospitals.
The social justice department should deploy ASHA workers to create awareness about providing assistance to people who need special care, she said.
Even though the daytime temperature is below 42 degrees Celsius, the high level of humidity creates a feeling of 44 degrees Celsius, the collector noted. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) urged people to avoid outdoor work between 11am and 3pm. It cautioned that sunstroke could even lead to death. Notably, hospitals in the state have been recording a surge in people seeking medical care for health issues triggered by the heat.
Taking note of the situation, Health Minister Veena George has ordered closure of anganwadis for a week. During the period, the supplementary nutrition provided to the children attending anganwadis will be delivered at home.
Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), in the government and private sectors, will remain closed till May 4. As the preparatory classes for All India Trade Test have not been completed, the ITIs will conduct online classes during the break period.
“Orange alert for heatwaves is issued when the maximum temperature persists above 40 degree Celsius in the plains,” IMD scientist V K Mini explained. “The threshold is 37 degrees Celsius for coastal belts and 30 degrees Celsius for hill stations. We confirm a heatwave when the temperature rises by 4.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average for two days.”
Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in Palakkad and Thrissur districts for the next five days. However, the IMD expects isolated rains in southern districts over the same period.
Holiday for ITIs till May 4, classes to be held online
Owing to heat wave alert and huge rise in day temperatures across the state, holiday has been declared for all government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from Tuesday (April 30) to May 4. In place of the ongoing regular classes to complete portions ahead of the All India Trade Test, the classes will be held in online mode. However, teachers and other staff have been asked to report for duty on these days.