Key sectors in Kerala hit by labour shortage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly a half of Kerala Hotel & Restaurant Association (KHRA) members missed a study camp in Ponmudi on Monday, preoccupied with addressing staff shortages in their establishments.

The food sector, heavily reliant on migrants, faces a crisis with many returning home to take part in the general election.

“Members who did not attend the camp say they are concerned about shutting down their shops because of the labour shortage. The hotel industry is facing a severe crisis. Almost 60-80% of the staff have left,” says G Jayapal, president of KHRA.

Workers in the sector mostly hail from the northeast and West Bengal. The sector is heavily dependent on migrant workers for cleaning and kitchen help.

“Mass leave in this season is unprecedented. Most of them cited CAA and family pressure to vote for taking leave,” said Jayapal, adding that some of the employees took flights home.