Kochi Corporation election soon for new public works panel chair

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation will hold an election soon to find a new chairperson for its public works standing committee, with Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) councillor Sunitha Dixon having resigned from the post earlier this month. The rule is that election for the new chairperson should be held within a month of the post falling vacant.

“Sunitha Dixon’s tenure as chairperson of the standing committee, initially slated for a year under the power-sharing pact between UDF and ally RSP. It was later extended by an additional six months. However, tension flared up when she refused to step down despite a directive by UDF,” said M G Aristotle, a UDF councillor.