Kochi Corporation election soon for new public works panel chair

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation will hold an election soon to find a new chairperson for its public works standing committee, with Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) councillor Sunitha Dixon having resigned from the post earlier this month. The rule is that election for the new chairperson should be held within a month of the post falling vacant.
“Sunitha Dixon’s tenure as chairperson of the standing committee, initially slated for a year under the power-sharing pact between UDF and ally RSP. It was later extended by an additional six months. However, tension flared up when she refused to step down despite a directive by UDF,” said M G Aristotle, a UDF councillor.
That led to a motion of no confidence against her in February last year. According to the agreement, Congress councillor V K Minimol was to get the post. “Sunitha had violated the whip issued by RSP to vote in favour of a no-trust motion moved by the UDF for her removal as the works standing committee chairperson. But she abstained from voting along with the ruling LDF,” Aristotle said.
Now, Congress has decided to share the remaining term equally between Mamamgalam councillor Minimol and Puthukalavattom councillor Seena. Meanwhile, sources said the election for the post will be held between UDF’s Minimol and LDF’s Deepa Varma.