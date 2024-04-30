Kochi: Heat leaves children’s summer camps sapped

KOCHI: Outdoor summer camps, which offer children a platform to take a break from studies to focus on honing their talents and interests, are seeing a tepid response due to the severe heat. However, activities held in well-ventilated indoor facilities are attracting a good response.

Organisers of camps, which are conducted by educational institutions or other organisations, have been struggling to alleviate the concerns of parents considering outdoor activities, following the recent spike in daytime temperature. Not surprisingly, outdoor activities such as cricket, football, skating, and others, are seeing a lower participation.

“Numbers have dropped this year, as parents are concerned about the heatwave conditions affecting the health of their children,” says Francis Tiju, a cricket coach with Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra.

Unlike the training session of professional players, the camps are now run either early in the morning or after 3.30pm, considering the summer heat. “Moreover, we allow adequate drinks breaks and rest time for attendees,” he added.