Power pangs: KSEB to expedite overhaul plans

KOCHI: With summer peaking and mercury crossing 400C in many parts of Kerala, households are on an air conditioner purchasing spree, driving power demand to record highs. With power consumption soaring, the KSEB is being forced to expedite upgradation of its distribution network, initially planned for 2026.

As nights turn uncomfortably warm, hundreds of ACs are being added to the network every day and transformers are blowing up, unable to bear the load. The consumption peaks between 10.30pm to 10.45pm and the state is witnessing a surge of 600MW within five minutes which leads to tripping of transformers. In some areas, power lines snap due to load spike, which can result in mishaps, an official said.

A surge in use of ACs explains the steep rise in power demand, say top KSEB officials. The increase in consumption has been more than 50% in some areas, causing overload and failure of transformers. This has placed additional pressure on the staff of KSEB’s section offices, which are flooded with calls during outages.