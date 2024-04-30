Probe on into death of Kerala man confronted by local people

MALAPPURAM: Perinthalmanna police have launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man who died after a confrontation with the local people in Karingalathani. The deceased is Nizamuddin, of Pilakkadan house, Ibrahimpadi, Perinthalmanna, an accused in several criminal cases.
According to local people, the incident leading to Nizamuddin’s death occurred on Sunday. He attempted to kill his neighbour Saithalavi, 47, using a sword-like weapon while he was at Karingalathani.
Meanwhile, the residents present there prevented the attack. They also shifted Saithalavi, who sustained multiple injuries, to a private hospital in the area. After the confrontation, Nizamuddin died.
“Nizamuddin fell on the ground when we were preventing him from attacking Saithalavi. His head collided with the ground. He was later shifted to a hospital by the police. The injury sustained on the head from the fall might have caused the death,” a resident told reporters. Another resident said Nizamuddin was a distributor of drugs in the area. Perinthalmanna Rajeev N Ssaid a detailed investigation will be conducted into the incident.