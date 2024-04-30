Probe on into death of Kerala man confronted by local people

MALAPPURAM: Perinthalmanna police have launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man who died after a confrontation with the local people in Karingalathani. The deceased is Nizamuddin, of Pilakkadan house, Ibrahimpadi, Perinthalmanna, an accused in several criminal cases.

According to local people, the incident leading to Nizamuddin’s death occurred on Sunday. He attempted to kill his neighbour Saithalavi, 47, using a sword-like weapon while he was at Karingalathani.