Sexual abuse of minor girl: Ex-SI in Kerala gets 6-year jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fast track court here has sentenced a former police sub-inspector to six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl, who was 16 at the time.

Sajeev Kumar, 54, a former SI of the Bomb Detection Squad, was sentenced by Judge R Rekha, who also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the victim. The prosecution represented by Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan and Akhilesh R Y examined 20 witnesses and produced 23 documents to prove the allegation.

The girl was harassed on November 26, 2019, at her residence. Sajeev was the president of the residents’ association, while the girl was the children’s club president. Sajeev committed the offence while visiting the girl’s house in connection with the activities of the residents’ association.