Work or vote? Kerala's migrant workers in flutter mode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general election poses a dilemma for migrant workers like Abul-Hassan, a hotel employee in Thiruvananthapuram. They must choose between returning home to vote or remaining employed. Abul-Hassan, unlike his roommate Junaid who left for Dispur in Assam a month ago, opted to stay back.

Junaid’s decision reflects a common struggle among migrant workers, considering expenses and risks to employment associated with their travel.

This election has, however, seen a significant number choosing to return home to vote in the third and fourth phases. Many incorporated voting into their Eid holidays, departing even before the first phase. A small group plans to leave before the third phase on May 7.

This behaviour has surprised migration analysts. Benoy Peter, executive director at the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), notes that migrants from Assam and other northeast states, who are usually indifferent to elections, are now concerned about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“This newfound importance assigned to voting stems from a combination of factors, including Eid, job loss due to heatwave restrictions, and vacation opportunities. Family pressure and the presence of fellow voters also influence their decisions,” Benoy said.

The cost of a trip to Assam, estimated at around `3,000, presents a significant barrier, which is compounded by the challenge of securing train seats and the additional expense of unplanned travel.

Kerala hosts about 40 lakh migrant workers from 25 states. According to Benoy, this group, mostly youth, could change the election dynamics of the state if allowed to vote fearlessly. “Seven out of 10 families in Odisha’s Sardhana block have at least one migrant worker,” he said.

“If all of them get a chance to vote, they can influence election outcomes. Migrant workers have seen the outside world. They are opinion leaders in their communities.”

However, making a trip solely for voting remains arduous for migrants, with no tangible incentives. S Irudaya Rajan, chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development, acknowledges the importance of the CAA issue but doubts the willingness of many workers to risk the journey.

Irudaya notes that less than 5% of migrants across the country would travel to vote. “Migrants put off trips even for family functions to save money. So, why should they go for elections? Very few middle-class Keralites who work in Bengaluru travelled home to vote,” he pointed out.

Stressing the vital contribution of migrants to the economy, he called for remote voting to enable their participation in the democratic process. “I do not want migrants to go to EVMs. The EVMs should come to them. They are the ones who are helping the economy grow,” Irudaya stressed.