150 cattle, 75 goats perished in Wayanad landslide: Animal Husbandry Department

Thiruvananthapuram: When the death toll among human beings has crossed 250 plus in Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad, the situation is more or less the same when it comes to pet animals, poultry and livestock.

The Animal Husbandry department has obtained preliminary level statistics that 150 cattle and 75 goats died in the landslides.

Since the pet parents perished in the natural calamity, the authorities don’t have the statistics on the number of deceased pets. Meanwhile animal welfare groups are peeved with the state government for not allowing their trained rescue hands to reach Wayanad.

Over the last two days, television channels have shown pet animals like dogs with collars and cats being rescued from the debris. The exhausted pet animals could hardly stand on their feet and looked totally confused. Dr V R Rajesh, joint director, Animal Husbandry department in Wayanad told TNIE that they don’t have statistics on the number of pets which had succumbed in the landslides.

“About six months ago, the Wayanad AH department held a survey on cattle. As many as 150 cattle and close to 75 goats have perished in the landslide affected areas in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. We don’t have statistics on the livestock of chicken and ducks. Due to incessant rain and rough terrain, we have been unable to reach a private cattle farm in Mundakkai where at least 50 cattle are still alive”, said Dr Rajesh.

Even though not many wild animals had lost their lives in Chooralpara and Mundakkai, the death of a sambar deer and its calf were reported. Senior veterinary officials told TNIE that since the calf was only a few days old, the mother sambar deer might have stayed with it which resulted in losing their lives in the landslide. Moreover, the wild animals have premonition to detect natural calamities and move to safer locales.