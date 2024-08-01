150 cattle, 75 goats perished in Wayanad landslide: Animal Husbandry Department

Thiruvananthapuram: When the death toll among human beings has crossed 250 plus in Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad, the situation is more or less the same when it comes to pet animals, poultry and livestock.
The Animal Husbandry department has obtained preliminary level statistics that 150 cattle and 75 goats died in the landslides.
Since the pet parents perished in the natural calamity, the authorities don’t have the statistics on the number of deceased pets. Meanwhile animal welfare groups are peeved with the state government for not allowing their trained rescue hands to reach Wayanad.
Over the last two days, television channels have shown pet animals like dogs with collars and cats being rescued from the debris. The exhausted pet animals could hardly stand on their feet and looked totally confused. Dr V R Rajesh, joint director, Animal Husbandry department in Wayanad told TNIE that they don’t have statistics on the number of pets which had succumbed in the landslides.
“About six months ago, the Wayanad AH department held a survey on cattle. As many as 150 cattle and close to 75 goats have perished in the landslide affected areas in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. We don’t have statistics on the livestock of chicken and ducks. Due to incessant rain and rough terrain, we have been unable to reach a private cattle farm in Mundakkai where at least 50 cattle are still alive”, said Dr Rajesh.
Even though not many wild animals had lost their lives in Chooralpara and Mundakkai, the death of a sambar deer and its calf were reported. Senior veterinary officials told TNIE that since the calf was only a few days old, the mother sambar deer might have stayed with it which resulted in losing their lives in the landslide. Moreover, the wild animals have premonition to detect natural calamities and move to safer locales.
Dr P K Rema Devi, chief veterinary officer, Wayanad, told TNIE that they have been receiving calls from rescue team members seeking help to revive injured cats and cattle.
“We don’t have statistics on pet animals which have been washed away in the landslides. Over the last two days, we have been receiving calls from rescuers seeking help from various corners. A pregnant calf had to undergo a caesarean, but unfortunately the calf could not be saved. The biggest challenge is that we don’t have shelters here in Wayanad and above all the incessant rains have been a spoilsport”, said Dr Rema Devi who joined Wayanad only a fortnight ago.
An NGO, People for Animals’ Thiruvananthapuram chapter had been keen to send their team of rescuers to Wayanad. Sreedevi S Kartha, trustee, PFA, told TNIE that Sinu P Sabu, a rescuer from Pathanamthitta, who is skilled in undertaking risky rescues has been keen to go to the landslide affected areas, but the state government has not granted permission.
“Sinu who runs Arrow Rescue Centre at Pathanamthitta has close to a decades experience rescuing animals trapped in wells, floods, trees and what not. We spoke to animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani’s office, but had not been helpful. We are concerned about the welfare of human beings as well as animals, who are voiceless”, said Sreedevi.
She also recalled that during the 2018 and 2019 floods, rescuers had saved scores of animals and cared for them for several months in various shelters and brought them back to life.