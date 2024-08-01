Wayanad landslides: Jharkhand family arrived dreaming of a house, set to leave with all savings lost

Jharkhand native Babu Lal Sen, 32, came to Mundakkai in January with his wife Devanthi and daughter Anitha with the dream of earning enough money to construct a house back home. Now, Babu and his family are desperate to return to their village after having escaped the fury of Tuesday’s landslide by a whisker.

Currently lodged at a relief camp in Meppadi, he said 35 migrant workers at the tea plantation were staying with their families at the estate lane in Mundakkai.

“We heard a blast-like sound. The ground was trembling. That was followed by slush flowing into our house. Within no time, water reached waist high and we quickly moved to a higher ground. And we saw houses crumbling. From there, we were shifted to the estate office located on a hilltop. Later, we were moved to the relief camp,” Sen said.

Babu and family were recruited by a Bihar native Upender, who is now missing.