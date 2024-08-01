Landslides-hit Kerala: Tales of tragedy and human resilience come to the fore as search and rescue continues

Men and machinery are battling against odds and vagaries of nature as they carry on with the search and rescue operations in the landslides-hit Wayanad where the death toll kept rising, after having crossed 250 by Thursday morning.

On the third day of rescue, as a sign of human resilience, a 190-ft long Bailey bridge has come up in Mundakkai so as to enable ambulances to ferry people to hospitals. More excavators will be moved to Mundakkai once the bridge becomes operational later in the day to assist in the search and rescue operations.

The bridge was constructed within a short span of 24 hours despite the threat of rains and vagaries of nature. The army personnel were commended by the regional media for the kind of work they have put in to construct the bridge.

Meanwhile, over 8000 people have been sheltered in 82 camps and the survivors in the camps are on the lookout for their near ones whose whereabouts are yet to be known.

Wayanad's is no doubt a tale of tragedy and human resilience.

With many among the survivors being infants and small children, Keralites have come forward to take care and even breastfeed them in this hour of crisis.

A man has sent a WhatsApp message to the volunteers involved in rescue in Wayanad saying his wife is willing to breastfeed the infants who have lost their mothers in the landslides. Following this, a native of Idukki, Sajin also informed the volunteers that he and his family will take care of the infants and feed them.