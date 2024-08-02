Agony, fear and uncertainty in Wayanad

The eyes of Asmabi and Fathima, two elderly women from Chooralmala, widened with fear as they narrated their trauma.

“I was woken up by an unusual sound. I peeked through the window and saw water all around the house. I woke my son and husband up and we ran to the terrace. At the time we heard screams coming from Fatima’s house. My son went and rescued her,” said Asmabi.

Fathima said: “I heard a roaring sound and was looking through the window when it crashed and mud started gushing in. I was thrown away by the force of the water and got caught between the almirah and the cot. Within minutes, the water rose up to my neck and I struggled to breath. Hearing my screams, my son Muhammad Ali and Asmabi’s son Niyas saved me,” she said.

Both families took refuge on the terrace of Asmabi’s house when the second landslide happened. The water level rose and a coconut tree fell on the house, they said, adding that they stood clutching the tree till morning. Only later did they realise that the house had partially collapsed and tilted. In the morning, rescue workers saved them.

“Fathima and I worked as housemaids in Saudi Arabia for 18 years and built the house using our lifetime earnings. There is no trace of Fathima’s house, while mine is completely damaged. My son Niyas had a jeep that he drove as a taxi to earn a living. It is lost. Fathima’s son had an autorickshaw. That too has been swept away,” said Asmabi.

Jinesh of Chooralmala was also sleeping when disaster struck. “I woke up upon hearing the huge sound and saw water devouring the steps of my house. I woke my parents up and we ran out. At the time, a woman from the neighbourhood, drenched in mud, came to us and said all her family members got washed away,” said Jinesh. “We ran to a house on the other side of the road. My father Vijayakumar fell in a well that was filled with mud. He started drowning but we managed to pull him out. We ran up the hill and spent the night in an estate,” he said.