Maoist leader Moidheen arrested from Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: Maoist leader C P Moidheen was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Alappuzha on Thursday night.

He is accused in many cases including UAPA and the Squad had started a hunt for him a few months ago.

After the ATS started through search in the Wayanad jungles, the Maoist leader escaped from the region. Later, the ATS served a search notice for him two months ago.

Moidheen, a native of Malappuram, is the brother of C P Jaleel, who was killed in an encounter with the Thunderbolts, a commando force of Kerala Police, at Lakkidi village in Wayanad in 2019.

Along with Moidheen, his Maoist members Soman, and Santhosh had also escaped from the jungle. The ATS on Sunday arrested Soman (49), a native of Kalpetta, from the Shoranur railway station in Palakkad.