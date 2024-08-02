Wayanad landslides: Tranquil tourism hub turned into rubble in seconds

Dilu, owner of Haven Homestay in Meppadi, expressed the deep sense of loss felt by the community. “Since the two places, Chooralmala and Mundakkai, are known for their beauty and scenic view, tourists used to flock to the villages, especially during peak seasons,” he said. The loss of over 30 resorts and numerous homestays has not only affected the local economy but also shattered the community’s spirit.

Roshen, owner of Vaayo Bubbles Dream in Mundakkai and a popular YouTube vlogger, shared his grief and concern. “The only information I receive right now regarding my property through news channels is that the property is safe, and some people in the locality are taking refuge there,” he said. Roshen urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the affected areas which will hinder rescue operations.

Sudarsan, his wife Namitha, and their pet dog were among the family members from Karnataka, who were rescued by the Army from Mundakkai’s Fella Resort. “We reached on Saturday and planned a check-out on Wednesday, but never thought our destiny would take us to a relief camp in Meppadi,” Sudarsan said.

“More than what we experienced, we are worried about the people who lost their lives in the incident and the hundreds of people in the relief camps who are completely devastated by the massive tragedy. Namitha recalls that the sound they heard in the early hours of Tuesday will never be forgotten, describing it as frightening and scary.

Efforts are going on to rescue the missing and support the survivors. Local authorities, along with rescue teams, are working tirelessly to navigate the narrow roads from Meppadi to Mundakkai to reach the affected areas. The community is coming together to support each other during this tragic time, but the road to recovery will be long and arduous.

The resilience of the community and the support from all corners will be crucial in rebuilding and restoring the beauty and tranquillity of these coveted destinations.