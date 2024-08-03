Actor Mohanlal reaches landslide-hit Wayanad, pledges Rs three crore for rehabilitation works

WAYANAD: Well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached landslide-hit Wayanad, donning his army uniform and pledged Rs three crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region.

The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.

He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the Army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal said the magnitude of the disaster can only be understood by witnessing it firsthand.