Landslide-hit areas of Wayanad finds voice through ham radio

WAYANAD: As the devastating landslides ravaged a hilly area of Wayanad, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake, a group of ham radio enthusiasts rose to the challenge, establishing a critical communication network that has helped save lives and facilitate rescue efforts.

The amateur radio system, set up by volunteer operators on the ground floor of the District Collector's office in Kalpetta, has been providing vital information to affected communities and authorities, facilitating rescue efforts and relief operations.

"The situation was dire, with mobile phone services available only to a very limited extent," an official release said here on Saturday.

"District Collector D R Meghashree reached out to the ham radio operators, and they have been instrumental in keeping the lines of communication open," it said.

Receivers, amplifiers, computers for logging and digital modulation, and other equipment are used to operate the station.

Ham radio operators transmit information from the disaster area to the station through ham radio transmitters.

A repeater setup at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta facilitates ham radio communication.