Meppadi relief camp kept clean, thanks to Haritha Karma Sena workers

MEPPADI (WAYANAD): The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, which has been converted into a relief camp at the Wayanad landslide-hit region, resembles a busy hospital ward – 200-300 people including volunteers, and officials are busy in their work.

Survivors of the devastating calamity are emotionless four-days after the tragedy that claimed their near and dear ones, or lost their homes and livelihood. There is muddy water in the surroundings after heavy rainfall. But the school that was turned into a relief camp does not look as awful as one may have thought.

The credit should go to Haritha Karma Sena and the youngsters at numerous voluntary organisations.

After each meal, the volunteers sanitise and clean the floor and tables. “Several dead bodies were brought here. There is rainfall and muddy water, and some of the survivors are also suffering from issues like fever and cough. Thus we need to clean and disinfect the area where food is served. We should not allow the germs to grow and diseases to spread. It will make the condition worse,” said Ashish Mansoor, a volunteer with Youth Congress.

Members of organisations like SFI, DYFI and youth league are also active in the rescue operations. As the people left the area after breakfast, the volunteers started cleaning again.

Meanwhile, the members of the Haritha Karma Sena, an all-women group which is part of the state government’s Kudumbashree, is fully engaged in going around and collecting and sorting plastic and food waste. There is a lot of waste to collect and sort at the relief camp. Without any complaints and with smiles on their faces they do the job quietly.

“We have deployed more than 200 Haritha Karma Sena members in 10 camps and the affected villages. They are instructed to collect and sort plastic, paper and food waste,” said Anoop, the programme officer of Suchitwa Mission, Wayanad.

As he directs his team members on waste management, an official announcement blares through the mic. “Wear masks, maintain personal hygiene, take the precautionary medicines available at the counter, and dispose of plastic waste in the provided bags,” the announcer urges the refugees to ensure cleanliness and prevent diseases at the camp and outside.